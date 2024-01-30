Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Peter John Harrison Sells 62,000 Shares

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($53.39), for a total value of £2,604,000 ($3,310,450.04).
Bioventix Stock Performance
LON BVXP traded up GBX 75 ($0.95) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,325 ($54.98). 2,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,214.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,924.52. Bioventix PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,402 ($43.25) and a one year high of GBX 4,500 ($57.21). The company has a market capitalization of £225.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,721.52 and a beta of 0.40.
About Bioventix
