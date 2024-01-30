Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 146.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $649.09. 340,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,004. The firm has a market cap of $181.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $654.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.40.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

