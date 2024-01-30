Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,414 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.76. 3,837,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,406,086. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

