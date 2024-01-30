Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Increased by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 11.2% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.03. The stock had a trading volume of 201,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,803. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

