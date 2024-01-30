Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $787,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16,779.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 269,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,803 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.06. The company had a trading volume of 828,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,264. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $152.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

