Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after acquiring an additional 548,995 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 309,009 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.87. 655,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

