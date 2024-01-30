Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,755 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after buying an additional 1,251,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,109,000 after acquiring an additional 922,975 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,166 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.