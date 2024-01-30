iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $478,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. 1,132,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,907. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

