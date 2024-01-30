Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $11.97 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,330,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.