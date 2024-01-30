Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,227 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.13. 151,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $108.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.