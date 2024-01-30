Accredited Investors Inc. Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

