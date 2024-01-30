The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,137 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.60% of AZEK worth $70,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AZEK by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,449,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the period.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. 615,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

