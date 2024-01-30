Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 740,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up 4.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $51,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

