KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.16% of KLA worth $97,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in KLA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,925,000 after buying an additional 77,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.37. The company had a trading volume of 240,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $570.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

