Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,782 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $193,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

VRTX traded up $7.28 on Tuesday, hitting $443.10. 1,735,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,185. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $445.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.