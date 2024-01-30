Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $225.15 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,109,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,655 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $225,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after buying an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.38. The stock had a trading volume of 400,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average of $216.32. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $256.64.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

