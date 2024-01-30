Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.