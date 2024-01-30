Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 815 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $368.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.85.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

