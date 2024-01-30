Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $473,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 44.4% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.34. The stock had a trading volume of 654,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,666. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $444.34. The stock has a market cap of $416.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

