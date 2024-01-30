Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brightcove Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 40,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,139 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,404.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,324,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

