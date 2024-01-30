Short Interest in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Grows By 23.6%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 140,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FINW stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. 6,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.97. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

