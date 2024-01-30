ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Price Up 3.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.75. 48,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 159,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 3.8 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.89.
ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.
About ServisFirst Bancshares
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
