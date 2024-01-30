ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Price Up 3.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.75. 48,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 159,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

