Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 577 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $312.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

