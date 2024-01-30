Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,310,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 23,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Barclays Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BCS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,370,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115,324. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Get Barclays alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Barclays by 1,934.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 159,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 175,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 33.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 242,296 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barclays

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.