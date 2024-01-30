Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Expands By 23.7%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Daiwa Securities Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. 19,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter.
About Daiwa Securities Group
Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.
