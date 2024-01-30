Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIKOY remained flat at $30.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90. Kikkoman has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kikkoman in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

