Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in January

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glass House Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

GLASF traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.38. Glass House Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.92.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers in California. It also provides raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to third-party retail stores; and owns and operates retail cannabis stores.

