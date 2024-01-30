Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in January

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Glass House Brands Trading Up 1.4 %
GLASF traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.38. Glass House Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.92.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
