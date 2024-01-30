Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.3 days.

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.52. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

