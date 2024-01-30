Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.3 days.
Intact Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.52. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28.
Intact Financial Company Profile
