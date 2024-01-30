Short Interest in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Grows By 25.2%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. 392,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

