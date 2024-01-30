Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises about 2.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $39,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.70. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

