Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $73.63 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,382 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.05% of Voya Financial worth $73,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.91. 142,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.