Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after buying an additional 149,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb Announces Dividend

CB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,077. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $244.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CB. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

