Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 5,891 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 754.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 722.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 435,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 382,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 363,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 271,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,091,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 227,033 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,795. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $778.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

