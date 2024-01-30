Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 561.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,059 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

