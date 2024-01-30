Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 12,596 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.87. The company has a market cap of $279.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

