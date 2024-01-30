Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Down 8.8% in January

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $484.56. 501,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,413. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

