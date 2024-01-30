Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.38% of Masco worth $164,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 277,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $69.66.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

