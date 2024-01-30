Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 39,398 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,398 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $153,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Repligen by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Repligen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.99. 225,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

