Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,053,365 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,201,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,053,365 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.03% of Graphic Packaging worth $137,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.2 %

GPK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 453,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

