Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 2,202,226 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6,362.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202,226 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $123,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CARR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.84. 2,669,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.