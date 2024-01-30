Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $119.32 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 387,860 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.63% of Cognex worth $119,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 278,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.