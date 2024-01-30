Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 162,287 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,287 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.00% of Lennox International worth $132,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Lennox International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,386,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.40.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.17. 305,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $458.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $431.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,885 in the last ninety days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Stories

