MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $111.37. The company had a trading volume of 52,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.74. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

