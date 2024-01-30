Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 11.0% in January

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magyar Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael F. Lombardi acquired 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $141,537.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,851.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,660.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,153.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 14,883 shares of Magyar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $141,537.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,851.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $237,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGYR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MGYR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 2,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

