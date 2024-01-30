Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 173,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.6 %

MCRI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

