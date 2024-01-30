Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 59,937 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,937 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.31% of Waters worth $212,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Waters stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.91. The company had a trading volume of 107,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.93 and its 200-day moving average is $282.55. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $346.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

