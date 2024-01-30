Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $297.97 Million Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,352 shares during the quarter. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions comprises 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 6.17% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $297,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZWS stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 163,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,383. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

