Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,533 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $312,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.25 and a 52 week high of $213.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

