Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.77. 195,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,546. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.78.

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Woodward by 6.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

