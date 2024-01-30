F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $187.00 at Piper Sandler

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

FFIV stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.14. 492,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,918. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in F5 by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in F5 by 16.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 12.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

